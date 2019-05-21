Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to be redeveloped soon with new underpasses! Details here

Published: May 21, 2019 5:18:49 PM

After the 2019 general elections get over, the expressway will be renewed and reconstructed with bitumen technology. Four underpasses will be constructed on the expressway which will provide seamless connectivity to people.

The entire stretch of the expressway will be built and redeveloped on bitumen technology (Representational image)

Big infrastructural redevelopment project is under way! The 23 km Noida-Greater Noida expressway between the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida will be redeveloped soon. According to a recent Dainik Jagran report, the entire stretch of the expressway will be built and redeveloped on bitumen technology. In this regard, a survey had also been carried out recently by the authorities and after the 2019 general elections get over, the expressway will be renewed and reconstructed with bitumen technology. At the same time, as many as four underpasses will be constructed on the expressway which will provide seamless connectivity to the people residing in the surrounding areas.

According to the report, the construction and redevelopment work will begin after the Model Code of Conduct is lifted by the Election Commission post elections. Presently, the work is in the tender process and the construction of the four underpasses will be done by the year 2021. The details of the four underpasses to be constructed are as follows:

1. The first underpass will be constructed from zero mile till 2.36 km through box pushing technology. The budget for the same has been set at Rs 97.67 crore and the target for completion has been set as December 31, 2020. The tender for the underpass is in process.

2. The second underpass is proposed to be constructed for 19.40 km from zero mile. Its estimated cost of construction is Rs 45.41 crore. The target of completion of the underpass is fixed by March 31, 2021 and the tender for the same is in process.

3. The construction of the third underpass is proposed at 10.30 km from zero mile and its estimated cost of construction is around Rs 43.64 crore. It is likely to be constructed by March 31, 2021 and its tender is also in process.

4.The construction of fourth underpass is proposed at 16.400 km from zero mile and its cost is estimated at Rs 45.54 crore. The work is expected to be done by July 31, 2021 and the tender is in process.

Apart from road connectivity, the redevelopment for the expressway will also prove to be a boon to the new Noida-Greater Noida metro Aqua Line. The Aqua line, which connects the two cities, lacks ridership as of now due to connectivity issues. However, if the underpasses are constructed, then the nearby metro stations of the Aqua Line will also get connectivity.

