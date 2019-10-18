No more traffic congestion in Delhi! Roads in the capital to be redesigned, says Arvind Kejriwal; details here

The roads in the national capital will soon be redesigned. (Representational Image)

Good news Delhiites! The city roads soon likely to be congestion-free. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recently announced that to deal with the problem of traffic congestion, the roads in the national capital will soon be redesigned. According to the CM, several projects are currently in the pipeline, including ensuring round-the-clock water supply in Delhi within the next five years as well as roping in private players in improving public transport facilities. According to a PTI report, the announcements were made by Kejriwal at “Dilli ki soch”, an event organized by ASSOCHAM, where the panelists spoke about governance and development of the national capital.

According to the CM, the traffic situation in the city can be improved to a larger extent. While roads in Delhi are broad, very often a 4-lane road converges into a 3-lane road, and soon after expands into a 6-lane road, hence creating bottlenecks. Therefore, there is a need to redesign the roads, Kejriwal said. The AAP minister believes that the problem in Delhi is due to the existence of too many agencies.

Earlier, the state government had planned to redesign as many as nine major roads but it took a period of four years to hire international consultants and go through the required processes, he said. The Delhi government is also working on roping in private players in the transport sector, Kejriwal further stated.

At the event, the CM said that within the next fortnight the plan will be announced, and the government will rope in around 3,000-4,000 private buses to be used as public transport. If good buses are provided to the public, they will choose them over private cars. Moreover, there will be a mobile application to track the location of the buses, the minister said. The AAP government is also working on a phased plan in which 24X7 supply of water will be available in the city in the next five years, he said. The target for electricity has already been achieved and now, only a few transformers are needed to be replaced, Kejriwal added.