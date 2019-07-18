Nitin Gadkari’s mantra on toll collection: Pay for good service; government does not have enough funds

Gadkari said in the last five years, the government built 40,000 kilometres of highway.

Pay toll if you want good roads and service! This is what Union Minister Nitin Gadkari recently said, making it clear for the public that the toll system would stay as the government does not have sufficient funds, according to a PTI report. While replying to a discussion on demands for grants for the Road Transport and Highways Ministry in the Lok Sabha, Gadkari said in the last five years, the government built 40,000 kilometres of highway. Seeing some members expressing concerns over toll collection in different parts of the country, the Union Minister said that the money collected through toll from those areas which have capacity to pay are utilized for constructing roads in rural and hilly areas.

In a bid to make toll payment easy for travellers, the FASTag programme was launched by the Road Transport and Highways Ministry. The FASTag programme, allowing cashless payment of user fee for near non-stop movement of vehicles through toll plazas was launched in an attempt to resolve the problem of congestion at toll plazas permanently. A FASTag device, by making use of the RFID (radio frequency identification) technology, allows for almost non-stop movement of vehicles through toll plazas. This system is used by commuters to make direct toll payments with the help of prepaid accounts that are linked to it. Last year, it was reported that the move is bringing huge relief for regular travellers on national highways.

Recently, the RFID technology has been installed at 13 toll booths situated at Delhi’s borders to Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. These 13 toll booths are; Ghazipur (both main and old), Badarpur-Faridabad (both flyover and main), DND Flyway, Shahdara (main and flyover), Kundli, Tikri, Kalindi Kunj, Rajokri, Kapashera, and Aya Nagar. The RFID technology-based toll system has become operational at these toll plazas and the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has taken the move to automatically deduct the toll.