Nitin Gadkari’s ambitious infrastructure plan: 5 new greenfield highways to come up on major routes

The road networks will reduce the existing distance on the identified stretches by up to 200 km.

Road and highways infrastructure is getting special focus with Nitin Gadkari-led Ministry of Road Transport and Highways identifying at least five greenfield road networks which will provide connectivity with major industrial and manufacturing hubs. According to a ToI report, the road networks will reduce the existing distance on the identified stretches by up to 200 km. The new road networks which have been identified by the ministry are Bathinda-Kandla route, Bathinda-Ajmer route, Raipur-Visakhapatnam route, Chennai-Salem route and Ambala-Katputli route. Other than these routes, the ministry has also identified two more stretches to improve connectivity between important cities, the report stated. These two stretches are Durg-Aurang stretch in Chhattisgarh and Mangalore-Chitradurga stretch in Karnataka. Last month, it was announced by the government that the work began on another greenfield expressway linking Gurgaon with Mumbai cutting the distance by nearly 200 km.

Rather than expanding the existing corridors, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has decided to construct more number of greenfield highways with straight alignment as this will help them to avoid delay in land acquisition, high cost for procuring land as well as removing encroachments, the report mentioned.

The new network between Bathinda and Kandla passing through Hanumangarh, Jodhpur, Barmer, Bikaner and Sanchore in Rajasthan is likely to bring down the current distance of 1,100 km to around 900 km. Also, less expenditure will be involved for the proposed 4-lane greenfield highway. It will also open up new areas for development, the report stated. Similarly, the road network linking Bhatinda and Ajmer passing through Sirsa in Haryana and Sikar in Rajasthan will minimize the distance by around 120 km. According to sources quoted in the report, the greenfield highway connecting Chennai and Salem in Tamil Nadu will cut down the distance by 70 km.