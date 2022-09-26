Nitin Gadkari lays foundation for 8 NH projects worth Rs 3,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh, says it will create ‘large scale employment’

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation stones for 8 National Highway Projects in Rajamahendravaram, Andhra Pradesh. The overall worth of all the projects combined Rs 3,000 crore. After completion, the projects will provide green field road connectivity to Kakinada SEZ, SEZ Port, Fishing Harbour and Kakinada Anchorage Port, which will smoothen the export of rice, sea food, oil meals, iron-ore, biofuel, granite etc. through Kakinada Port.

Hassle-free and safe traffic movement: Gadkari

According to a release by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Gadkari further said the road projects include construction of five flyovers at Kaikaram, Morampudi, Undarajavaram, Tetali and Jonnada and after their completion, it would provide hassle-free and safe traffic movement for places like Namavaram, Satellite City, Mandapeta, Ramchandrapuram, Kakinada, Undarajavaram, Nidadavolu, Tanuku Town and Kaikaram. Special safety features will be ensured for the rectification of blackspots.

Foundation stones laying for 8 NH Projects worth Rs. 3000 Cr in Rajamahendravaram, Andhra Pradesh. #PragatiKaHighway #GatiShakti pic.twitter.com/b48RMCUsjU — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 22, 2022

Better connectivity to religious locations

Gadkari said the other three projects that include 4-laning of Vakalapudi-Uppada-Annavaram and Samarlakota-Achampeta Junction and construction of 2-lane with paved shoulders from Rampachodavaram to Koyyuru will provide road connectivity to religious locations such as Samarlakota, Annavaram Bikkavolu, Ryali and Pithapuram. He said it would also provide road connectivity to tribal areas such as Araku and Lambasinghi and important tourist destinations of Andhra Pradesh such as Arakku Valley and Caves. It would also provide safe, better and fast intra-state connectivity through Kakinada and Alluri Sitharama districts, he added.

Gadkari said the government is dedicated to unfolding prosperity in Andhra Pradesh through world class infrastructure and the development of above projects would create large scale employment in the state.

In February this year, Gadkari laid the foundation for 51 road projects worth over Rs 21,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh. The Minister also inaugurated a second flyover at Benz Circle in Vijayawada in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.