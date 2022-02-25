Nitin Gadkari laid foundation stone for 11 NH projects worth over Rs 5,000 crore in Madhya Pradesh; details

The government is taking continuous steps to develop next generation infrastructure with a commitment in order to ensure faster development, smooth connectivity, better security as well as prosperity for all.

Recently, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari laid foundation stones for as many as 11 National Highways projects in the state of Madhya Pradesh. These National Highway projects will have a total length of 534 kilometres and will be developed at a cost of Rs 5722 crore. According to the Road Transport and Highways Minister, the government is taking continuous steps to develop next generation infrastructure with a commitment in order to ensure faster development, smooth connectivity, better security as well as prosperity for all. Gadkari laid the foundation stones in the presence of Union Minister of State Gen V.K. Singh, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan as well as Former Lok Sabha Speaker and senior BJP leader Sumitra Mahajan.

Gadkari, speaking on the occasion, said these National Highway projects will provide easy transport facility to the pilgrims and tourists. Also, better connectivity will be available from agricultural markets adjoining Ujjain, the Union Minister said. He also mentioned that the Ujjain-Dewas Industrial Corridor will develop and new employment opportunities will be created. The Road Transport and Highway Minister said along with this, the entire Malwa-Nimar region will be developed, the border areas will be developed as storage centres as well as time, fuel will be saved and also, travel will be safe.

A few days ago, in Vijaywada, Andhra Pradesh, Gadkari inaugurated and laid foundation stone of 51 National Highway projects of 1380 Kilometres total length, worth Rs 21,559 crore. According to the minister, improved road connectivity in the coastal area will give a boost to the tourism industry, generate jobs for urban and rural youth, playing an important role in bringing prosperity to the people of Andhra Pradesh. He also said the construction of ROBs under Setu Bharatam will facilitate hassle free traffic movement, ensure commuters’ safety, save time, fuel and reduce pollution.