Nitin Gadkari is Roads and Highways Minister! All about this master administrator, man with a mission in Modi 2.0 Cabinet

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 31, 2019 3:01:54 PM

During his first stint as Road Transport and Highways Minister, Nitin Gadkari revived highway projects worth Rs 3.85 lakh crore which were stuck.

NITIN GADKARi ministry Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari is the Minister for Road Transport and Highways, and Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in Modi 2.0 Cabinet. Known as one of the high performing ministers during the first term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP-led NDA government, Gadkari has retained his portfolios. The 62-year-old may have a strong political persona, but his administrative prowess overshadows that and makes him a minister that India needs. During the first tenure of Modi government (2014-19), Gadkari remained a pivotal figure in pushing for India’s infrastructure development. Along with this, he managed to revive projects stuck for many years through an innovative approach in addressing issues.

Nitin Gadkari – the minister with a mission: After PM Modi assumed charge in 2014, Gadkari was given the Road Transport, Highways and Shipping ministries. Later in September 2017, Gadkari got additional charge of Water Resources, River Development, and Ganga Rejuvenation Ministry. Gadkari also held portfolios such as Rural Development, and Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water and Sanitation ministries from June 4 to November 9, 2014.

During his first stint as Road Transport and Highways Minister, Gadkari revived highway projects worth Rs 3.85 lakh crore which were stuck. He also gave nod to start cargo shipments on Ganga river. The infrastructure development reached a new height with key projects like Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, and Zojila tunnel being expedited. Gadkari is the key man behind the successful implementation of the Mumbai-Pune expressway.

Nitin Gadkari’s astounding success as a politician: In Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Gadkari won from Nagpur Lok Sabha seat with a margin of around 2.13 lakh votes. Gadkari was a student leader of ABVP. Gadkari is LLB, MCom. He also holds a diploma in business management. He is the author of several books, including India Aspires (English), Bhavishya Ka Bharat (Hindi) and The Path of Progress (English).

Gadkari became a member of Maharashtra Legislative Council in 1989 and remained till 2014. Gadkari served as PWD Minister (1995-1999) and as Maharashtra Legislative Council leader (1999 – 2005). During Gadkari’s tenure as PWD minister in Maharashtra, he was dubbed as ‘flyover man’. He was also the youngest BJP president.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. ROADWAYS
  4. Nitin Gadkari is Roads and Highways Minister! All about this master administrator, man with a mission in Modi 2.0 Cabinet
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
MG Hector bookings to officially commence from 4th June
MG Hector bookings to officially commence from 4th June
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Modi may not spend much on Swachh Bharat as social schemes near completion: PM’s advisor Ashima Goyal
Modi may not spend much on Swachh Bharat as social schemes near completion: PM’s advisor Ashima Goyal
Ferrari SF90 Stradale breaks cover: Ferrari’s first production plug-in hybrid
Ferrari SF90 Stradale breaks cover: Ferrari’s first production plug-in hybrid
Arun Jaitley’s stint as Finance Minister in Modi’s NDA-1; major hits and misses
Arun Jaitley’s stint as Finance Minister in Modi’s NDA-1; major hits and misses
Modi 2.0: Mergers, pruning of ministries on the cards; DPE may go to finance ministry
Modi 2.0: Mergers, pruning of ministries on the cards; DPE may go to finance ministry
Kia SP2I compact SUV spied in final production guise: Could be named the Seltos
Kia SP2I compact SUV spied in final production guise: Could be named the Seltos
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition