Nitin Gadkari is Roads and Highways Minister! All about this master administrator, man with a mission in Modi 2.0 Cabinet

Nitin Gadkari is the Minister for Road Transport and Highways, and Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in Modi 2.0 Cabinet. Known as one of the high performing ministers during the first term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP-led NDA government, Gadkari has retained his portfolios. The 62-year-old may have a strong political persona, but his administrative prowess overshadows that and makes him a minister that India needs. During the first tenure of Modi government (2014-19), Gadkari remained a pivotal figure in pushing for India's infrastructure development. Along with this, he managed to revive projects stuck for many years through an innovative approach in addressing issues. Nitin Gadkari - the minister with a mission: After PM Modi assumed charge in 2014, Gadkari was given the Road Transport, Highways and Shipping ministries. Later in September 2017, Gadkari got additional charge of Water Resources, River Development, and Ganga Rejuvenation Ministry. Gadkari also held portfolios such as Rural Development, and Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water and Sanitation ministries from June 4 to November 9, 2014. During his first stint as Road Transport and Highways Minister, Gadkari revived highway projects worth Rs 3.85 lakh crore which were stuck. He also gave nod to start cargo shipments on Ganga river. The infrastructure development reached a new height with key projects like Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, and Zojila tunnel being expedited. Gadkari is the key man behind the successful implementation of the Mumbai-Pune expressway. Nitin Gadkari's astounding success as a politician: In Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Gadkari won from Nagpur Lok Sabha seat with a margin of around 2.13 lakh votes. Gadkari was a student leader of ABVP. Gadkari is LLB, MCom. He also holds a diploma in business management. He is the author of several books, including India Aspires (English), Bhavishya Ka Bharat (Hindi) and The Path of Progress (English). Gadkari became a member of Maharashtra Legislative Council in 1989 and remained till 2014. Gadkari served as PWD Minister (1995-1999) and as Maharashtra Legislative Council leader (1999 - 2005). During Gadkari's tenure as PWD minister in Maharashtra, he was dubbed as 'flyover man'. He was also the youngest BJP president.