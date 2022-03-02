Nitin Gadkari inaugurates & lays foundation stone of 46 National Highway Projects in Karnataka

The NH Projects of a total length of 238 kilometres with an investment of Rs 3,972 crore will improve the inter state road connectivity from Karnataka to the states of Maharashtra and Goa.

Recently, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid foundation stone of 46 National Highway (NH) projects in the state of Karnataka with an investment of Rs 19,930 crore. While addressing the public in Belgavi, the Road Transport and Highways Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his ministry is committed for Karnataka’s sustained progress and prosperity to create avenues of prosperity in the state through a network of world class National Highways. He mentioned NH Projects of a total length of 238 kilometres with an investment of Rs 3,972 crore will improve the inter state road connectivity from Karnataka to the states of Maharashtra and Goa.

According to the minister, these NH projects will reduce traffic jams and the consumption of fuel. This will make journeys faster and improve port connectivity in the region. While inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of 26 NH Projects in Hubbali, Gadkari said NH Projects with a length of 925 kilometres and with an investment of Rs 12,795 crore will boost intra state connectivity by enabling safe, faster and seamless travel from villages to District HQs to the city of Bengaluru. The NHs will provide connectivity to heritage monuments in the state of Karnataka which will give a boost to the tourism sector as well as create sustainable employment opportunities in the state, Gadkari said.

While speaking in Mangaluru at the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of 15 National Highway projects, worth Rs 3,163 crore, the Union Minister said that highway projects will have a transformational impact on the socio-economic prosperity of the people in the state. The NH Projects of a total length of 165 kilometres will boost inter state connectivity by enabling seamless travel from the state of Karnataka to Goa at the same time ensuring the safety of commuters in Ghat roads, the minister added.