Nitin Gadkari claims ‘Uttar Pradesh to have America-like road infra by 2024’ — Will UP’s picture change with development of roads?

Infrastructural development boosts the economy of the country and Modi-led ruling establishment at the Centre has focussed on the connectivity of roads and construction of highways. In continuation with the Central government’s agenda on infra boost, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday called spade a spade that Uttar Pradesh will have road infrastructure like in the US before the end of 2024. The minister stressed that the scenario of Uttar Pradesh will change with the development of roads.

Better connectivity with other cities of Uttar Pradesh will improve the economic and social condition of the state and enable backward areas of Azamgarh district to get new connectivity, he said, reported PTI.

Gadkari called upon farmers to become a provider of food as well as energy saying that UP will become the leading state in the country.

He said: “Uttar Pradesh will have road infrastructure like in America before the end of the year 2024. UP will become the leading state in the country as the growth story of the state is rosy and its contour will change with the development of roads. The villages and the poor will be prosperous and happy here. The youth will also get employment.”

Earlier the conditions of roads were not good in Uttar Pradesh but the picture has changed after the Narendra Modi government came to power, he said and added that the National Highway has increased from 7,643 km to 13,000 km in the state.

The minister underlined that the farmers should play a major role in the export of energy and the growth of the state saying they should become food as well as energy providers.

Earlier, Gadkari flagged off seven National Highway projects worth Rs 6,500 crore at Chitbadgaon in Uttar Pradesh.

He said that reaching Patna from Lucknow through Purvanchal Expressway would be possible in just four-and-a-half hours with the construction of Ballia Link Expressway.

“Ballia to Buxar can be reached in half an hour, Ballia to Chhapra in one hour and Ballia to Patna in one-and-a-half hour. With the construction of the Greenfield Highway, eastern UP will get better connectivity with Chhapra, Patna, Buxar in Bihar,” he said, reported PTI.

He added that farmers of Ballia could send vegetables to ‘mandis’ of Lucknow, Varanasi and Patna easily.

The new road being constructed from Chandauli to Mohania will provide connectivity to Chandauli in Uttar Pradesh and Kaimur district in Bihar through the Delhi-Kolkata GT Road, which costs Rs 130 crore.

With the construction of Saidpur to Mardah road there will be direct connectivity of Mau to Varanasi via Saidpur, he said.