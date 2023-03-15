Nitin Gadkari approves road projects worth Rs 1,796.4 crore in West Bengal, Telangana

The government is working on a mission mode to develop roadways and highways across the country. In this context, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has approved the road infrastructure projects in West Bengal and Telangana. The move will boost connectivity and tourism in the region.

West Bengal:-

In West Bengal, the ministry has approved a substantial budget of Rs 812.50 crore for the project of Widening-cum-Strengthening the existing alignment of National Highway (NH) – 116B. This ambitious project is planned to be executed under the EPC mode and is a part of the Annual Plan 2022-23.

➡ In West Bengal, we have approved a substantial budget of ₹812.50 Crore towards the project of Widening-cum-Strengthening the existing alignment of NH-116B to a 2 lane+PS configuration,… — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) March 14, 2023

The NH-116B is a key route, originating from Nandakumar and stretching to Chandaneswar in the Balasore district of Odisha, spanning a total length of 91 km in West Bengal. The proposed road project traverses significant towns and popular tourist destinations such as Ramnagar, Contai, Mandarmani, and Digha in the West Bengal region. The construction of this road will effectively serve the growing demand for accommodating heavy traffic on this route, particularly due to the development of Tajpur Port.

Telangana:-

In Telangana, the ministry has approved a project of developing a 4-Lane Access-Controlled Greenfield Highway section on the National Highway – 163G (Khammam to Vijayawada). The new road will link from V. Venkatayapalem village to Brahmanapalli (K) village under the Economic Corridor. The 29.92 km long road (Package – I) will be built at a cost of Rs 983.90 crore. The new road will be built on Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM).

👉 In Telangana, we are developing a 4-Lane Access-Controlled Greenfield Highway section on NH-163G (Khammam-Vijayawada) from V. Venkatayapalem village to Brahmanapalli(K) village under the Economic Corridor (NH-O) program… — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) March 14, 2023

The project has produced substantial gains by decreasing vehicle operating costs and travel time, thereby facilitating economic development in the nearby regions. On completion, the road connectivity between the states of Maharashtra, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh will improve. It will also link the ports of South India with Central India through indirect means.