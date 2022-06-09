NHIDCL signs MoU with IIT-Roorkee for sharing knowledge on innovative ideas, technology in highway engineering

On Wednesday, an MoU was signed between the National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Roorkee for sharing knowledge on innovative ideas as well as technologies in the field of highway engineering. This MoU’s purpose, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, is to establish the basis of collaboration between both the parties such that the NHIDCL and IIT-Roorkee can take up various activities that are of common interest such as sharing knowledge on innovative ideas, technologies in highway engineering, as well as other infra, works as per mutually agreed terms and conditions. According to the ministry, the MoU offers a formal basis for initiating interaction between the highway corporation and IIT-Roorkee and will play a major role in realizing the aims and objectives of the government’s GatiShakti, National Master Plan launched recently.

The NHIDCL promotes surveys, designs, establishes, builds, maintains, operates and upgrades NHs and Strategic Roads including interconnecting roads in parts of India, which share international boundaries with neighbouring nations including the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Ladakh and the states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Sikkim as well as the seven northeastern states.

IIT-Roorkee is one of the country’s premier institutes with a vision to be a centre of excellence in education and research. It is known to be a hub of technology development and knowledge creation that prioritizes the frontier areas of national as well as global importance to improve the life of every citizen of the country. According to the ministry, both NHIDCL and IIT-Roorkee are India’s leading premier national organizations in their respective fields and are desirous of working with each other to work as a team in order to achieve national objectives, undertaken with their best abilities and mutual cooperation with the intent of helping one another.