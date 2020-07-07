NHAI to rank highways to ensure high quality roads

On the basis of outcome of the assessment, the authority will undertake a comprehensive analysis and decide on the level of intervention required to enhance the overall service quality.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will now be conducting performance assessment and ranking of national highways to improve quality of the stretches aimed at bettering commuters’ experience. The assessment will be done on three parameters of different weightage – highway efficiency (45%), highway safety (35%) and user services (20%) – based on different international practices and studies for benchmarking highway performances in Indian context.

“The assessment audit and ranking of the NHs is aimed to take corrective recourse, wherever needed, to improve the quality and provide higher level of service to highway commuters,” the NHAI said in a statement.

Other parameters like operating speed, access control, time taken at toll plaza, road signages, road markings and accident rate, etc, will also be considered while conducting the assessment.

The assessment will also help in identifying and filling gaps of design, standards, practices, guidelines and contract agreements for other NHAI projects.

The ranking of the corridors will be dynamic, and the concessionaire, contractor or operator will get the opportunity to improve upon their ranking by improving the services on that corridor.