NHAI to install CCTV surveillance system to map congestion on toll plazas

To map real-time congestion on toll plazas, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will install CCTV surveillance system on 210 toll plazas, Parliament was informed today.

These systems will be installed initially at 10 toll plazas to be rolled out to another 200 toll plazas, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Mansukh L Mandaviya told Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

“NHAI had invited e-bids from the eligible bidders for setting up Central Command & Control Centre at NHAI-HQ connected with regional offices and CCTV Surveillance and monitoring of vehicular congestion on 210 toll plazas on National Highways,” the minister said.

The project will be executed on service model and the period of engagement shall initially be five years, he said.

“After successful demonstration of proof of concept at 10 plazas, the system will be rolled out to another 200 toll plazas where daily traffic flow is more than 10,000 vehicles,” he said.