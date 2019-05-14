NHAI to foreclose or terminate 5-7 stuck road projects of IL&FS

By: |
Mumbai | Published: May 14, 2019 3:44:16 PM

The NHAI has directed its officials to arrive at valuation of the work done by IL&FS for the termination payment.

khed sinnar expressway, barwa adda panagarh road project, barwa-adda-panagarh section of nh-2, pune solapur road project, patna gaya dobhi highway project, Jorabat-Shillong project, jorabat shillong expressway, chenani-nashri tunnel, balasore kharagpur project, National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation, NHIDCL, Z Mor Tunnel Project, Jammu & Kashmir, il&fs news, il&fs transportation, il&fs crisis, il&fs nhaiIt is likely IL&FS will get only 25% of what it has claimed, sources said.

Debt-stricken Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) may see foreclosure or termination of at least five to seven of its road projects awarded by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). These projects got stuck over cost and time overruns. The agency will re-invite bids in due course to complete the balance of work, people close to the development told FE.

The NHAI has directed its officials to arrive at valuation of the work done by IL&FS for the termination payment. The dispute relates to around 25 road projects that are facing cost and time overrun issues due to delay in land acquisitions by the NHAI, according to sources.

Some of the road projects which are under dispute and are being worked for foreclosure are: Khed-Sinnar, Barwa Adda-Panagarh, Pune-Solapur, Patna-Gaya-Dobhi, Jorabat-Shillong, Chennai-Nashri and Balasore-Kharagpur projects. There is one project of National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) – Z Mor Tunnel Project in Jammu & Kashmir.

IL&FS has in general given its no objection to the NHAI and NHIDCL to invite bids for balance work in the affected projects. However, before the award, an amicable settlement has to be finalised for payment of completed work, sources said. “It needs to be seen if IL&FS will lose complete hold over these projects, or they will transfer their stake into some other company which will take over these assets,” sources said.

An email query sent to NHAI officials and IL&FS spokesperson did not elicit any response till the time of going to press.

The ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) in March issued guidelines for resolution of stuck road and highway projects due to shortage of funds.

According to a road transport ministry circular, agencies such as NHAI can foreclose the contract by signing a supplementary agreement. It said the authority will make full and final payment to the private player for the “value of work done” or 90% of the debt due, whichever is lower.

IL&FS has claimed that “significant additional investments” were made in these projects which were not covered under the definition of “debt due”, hence the option of value of work done should be considered, instead of lowest of value of work done or 90% debt due. IL&FS is claiming around Rs 16,000 crore from NHAI and NHIDCL under settlement of dispute, sources said.

It is likely IL&FS will get only 25% of what it has claimed, sources said.

IL&FS has already received around 30 bids for the expressions of interest invited in December from potential buyers for its 19 road projects as well as three other assets and businesses, including a sports complex in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala Of the 19 projects under IL&FS Transportation Networks, the roads development arm, seven are annuity road projects totalling 1,774 lane km, while eight are operating toll projects aggregating about 6,572 lane km. There are also four under-construction projects that would be around 1,736 lane km on completion.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. ROADWAYS
  4. NHAI to foreclose or terminate 5-7 stuck road projects of IL&FS
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition