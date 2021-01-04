NHAI to curb red-tapism and enhance transparency; will use software to track delays in files processing

This will be a part of several measures to enhance efficiency as well as transparency at NHAI.

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to deploy software to curb red-tapism and enhance transparency! Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said the software will be deployed specifically to track files that will pin-point officials behind delays in disposing of matters. According to the minister, this will be a part of several measures to enhance efficiency as well as transparency at NHAI. The authority, in the month of June last year, had said that it has become the first construction sector organization to go ‘fully digital’ with cloud-based Data Lake Software. Gadkari was quoted in a PTI report saying that red-tapism will no longer be tolerated as delayed decision-making results in losses.

According to the Road Transport and Highways Minister, in order to eradicate red-tapism, the ministry will be introducing software that will specifically detect how much time has been taken by one particular official in disposing of any file. He further said that work should happen corruption-free, efficiently, and timely. Those officials who do not take decisions in a time-bound manner will be tracked, Gadkari stated. The minister also warned of stern action against such officials.

Besides, the project management consultancy system will be introduced soon, where alignment, forest environment clearance, land acquisition, construction, road safety, utility shifting, designing, and roadside amenities- everything about the project will be provided. The minister further stated that new technologies are being promoted, while attention is being given on reducing the project construction costs without compromising quality.

Gadkari also mentioned that during the NDA-1 regime, work worth Rs 17 lakh crore has been done by ministries without any corruption. In June last year, NHAI had announced introducing the software- Data Lake in order to forecast the delays, disputes as well as expedite the process of decision making. With the introduction of unique cloud-based and AI-powered big data analytics platform- Data Lake and Project Management Software, NHAI has gone ‘fully digital’.