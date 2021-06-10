NHAI takes tough action! Debars Consultant; Here’s why, check details

The firm was issued a Show Cause Notice on account of deficiencies in consultancy services.

NHAI to ensure fast-tracking of National Highways! To deal with the lapses in the construction of National Highways, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is acting tough on the defaulters by taking strict action. Recently, the highway authority has debarred Lion Engineering Consultants in association with Synergy Engineering Group Private Limited from engagement in future NHAI projects for six months’ duration. The company was engaged for consultancy services of Authority Engineer for supervision of four-laning of Barhi-Hazaribagh highway section in Jharkhand. It failed to perform the assigned duties while delivering services for the infra project as well as executing the provisions made in the contract agreement.

The firm was issued a Show Cause Notice on account of deficiencies in consultancy services. According to the highway authority, the reply given by the consultant explaining the deficiencies were found to be unsatisfactory. Some major deficiencies/discrepancies in the project’s consultancy services included the following points:

Lapses in the project’s quality control

Deficiency in conducting monthly inspection

Hiding information from the highway authority in regard to faulty/inadequate pavement design resulting in an inadequate thickness of pavement

Deficiencies in Non- Conformity Reports’ issuance as well as follow-up action

Gross laxity as well as negligence in work supervision with respect to structures and quality of the project

For maintaining quality and supervision of the highway projects, NHAI relies on Consultants. It is expected from the consultants to perform with high standards and ethics. The Consultants have been warned by NHAI to perform duties strictly as per the TOR in order to ensure good work quality otherwise strict action will be taken by the authorities against all deficient Consultants.

Earlier, NHAI had also debarred Theme Engineering Services Private Limited for six months period for the poor quality of work and the same was upheld by the High Court as well. The highway authority has launched quality checking drive where all the highway projects are being checked by special teams of experts being sent from Headquarter. These special teams of experts are also checking the performance of consultants who are supposed to monitor the quality of construction.