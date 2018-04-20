NHAI road projects in Himachal Pradesh will be reviewed regularly – State CM assures

The chief minister stressed that the work should be carried out as per specifications and no compromise should be made on quality. (Representative image: PTI)

The Himachal government would regularly review the progress of all the four laning projects being executed by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to ensure that the projects are completed within the stipulated time, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said. Reviewing the progress work on four laning of different sections of Kiratpur-Ner Chowk-Pandoh-Kullu-Manali and Parwanoo-Shimla roads with the officers of the NHAI here, Thakur said the government would provide wholehearted cooperation to the executing agencies. Since both these major highways had heavy flow of tourist vehicles, it must be ensured that the work was carried out in such a way that it caused minimum inconvenience to the tourists and general commuters.

The chief minister stressed that the work should be carried out as per specifications and no compromise should be made on quality. Expressing concern over delay in preparation and approval of utility shifting estimates, he said the matter should be taken up with the appropriate authorities at the earliest so that unnecessary delay could be avoided. Thakur said that four laning executing agencies should ensure that minimum environmental hazards were caused due to these projects.