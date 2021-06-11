NHAI lashes whip again; Bars another company

Some major deficiencies in the project included, cracks in concrete pavement at many places, poor progress of work and lack of safety measures on the project and road signages and furniture missing, compromising road safety of the users, the authority said.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has prohibited Gayatri Projects from participating in the ongoing and future bids of the authority till the defects on the current project are not completely rectified.

The construction firm was engaged in making the four lanes of the Sultanpur to Varanasi stretch in Uttar Pradesh. According to a statement issued by NHAI on Thursday, Gayatri Projects has repeatedly violated the conditions of the contract agreement. NHAI’s officials noticed found deficiencies in the project work during audits by the authority’s quality inspection team. The deficiencies were shared with the contractor for rectification.

Upon non-compliance, a show-cause notice was issued to Gayatri Projects. The reply given by the contractor explaining the deficiencies were found to be unsatisfactory.

Some major deficiencies in the project included, cracks in concrete pavement at many places, poor progress of work and lack of safety measures on the project and road signages and furniture missing, compromising road safety of the users, the authority said.

NHAI has launched a quality checking drive where all the projects are being checked by special teams of experts being sent from headquarter. The quality inspections are not only ensuring adherence to standards but also verifying compliance to contractual obligations on part of contractors and consultants.