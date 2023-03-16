scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

NHAI is doing its bit towards ‘Waste to Wealth’ mission! Find out how

It comes under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. 

Written by Express Infra
NHAI, India
The results from the trial have been positive, it said.

In line with the central government’s ‘Waste to Wealth’ mission, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has started using steel slag in road construction on a trial basis.

State-owned NHAI in a statement on Wednesday said this initiative will help to address the challenge of shortage of material used in the development of National Highways and could replace natural aggregates, such as gravel, sand, or crushed stone, with the steel industry’s waste material.

Also Read

According to the statement, in the Raigarh district for PQC of the Panvel – Indapur section of NH 66 (near Mumbai), the authority permitted Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) to construct a one km long trial patch. 

Also Read

Here 100 percent natural aggregates were replaced by steel slag-derived aggregates. The results from the trial have been positive, it said.

Also Read

The statement noted that, in road construction, the use of such material will make construction more economical and promote the circular economy and resource efficiency.

Set up in 1995 (Act 1988), the National Highways Authority of India is an autonomous agency of the central government. In the country, it is responsible for the management of a network of over 50,000 km of National Highways (NHs) out of 1,32,499 km. 

It comes under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. 

More Stories on
Highways
NHAI

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 16-03-2023 at 13:16 IST

Stock Market