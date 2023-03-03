NHAI has innovative plans to make National Highways, Expressways comfortable for commuters, Know here

For making road travel more convenient, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has planned to develop Wayside Amenities (WSAs) at more than 600 locations on National Highways and Expressways by the financial year 2024-25. For this, the NHAI is in the process to award 150 wayside amenities for the FY 2023-24.

The wayside amenities planned to be awarded in the next fiscal will includes three Greenfield corridors: Amritsar – Bathinda – Jamnagar Corridor, Delhi – Mumbai Expressway, and Delhi -Amritsar – Katra Expressway. In the last two years, the NHAI has awarded 150 out of 160 wayside amenities for development.

Also Read: Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to open for commuters soon! All you should know

Presently, 75 Wayside Amenities sites across multiple Brownfield and Greenfield Corridors are open for bidding. These sites are spread across eight states which include 27 in Rajasthan, 18 in Madhya Pradesh, 9 in Jammu and Kashmir, and 3 in Himachal Pradesh.

Significance:-

The NHAI is developing Wayside Amenities on every 40 to 60 km of existing and upcoming National Highways and Expressways to make long-distance highway travel safe, comfortable, and convenient. The move aims to improve highway travel and provide adequate facilities for rest by reducing fatigue and stress associated with long-distance journeys. The Wayside Amenities will also provide refreshments to the passengers. All the facilities and amenities will be comparable to world-class standards.

Also Read: Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway: Skipping 3-hour traffic in 90-minutes! This project is not getting the attention it deserves

The Wayside Amenities will offer huge opportunities for investors, developers, operators, and retailers. All upcoming Greenfield and Access Controlled Highway projects are having provision to include Way Side Amenities essentially. This will also promote the local economy by generating employment opportunities and help local people to market their unique products or handicrafts etc. at village haats developed at these places.

About Wayside Amenities:-

The Wayside Amenities will include various facilities for commuters and visitors such as – a Fuel Station, Electric Charging Facilities, Food Court, Retail Shops, Bank ATM, Children’s Play Area, Medical Clinic, Childcare room, Toilets with shower facility, Vehicle repair facility, Driver Dormitory, Village Hatt for promotion of local handicrafts, etc.