NHAI diverts traffic on NH 48 via slip road to facilitate Dwarka Expressway’s construction – Details inside

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has diverted traffic between Mahipalpur and Rajokari on NH-48 for 500 meters in Delhi NCR in the face of construction work at Dwarka Expressway, reported PTI.

A 17-meter wide slip road has been made, wider than the existing NH 48, to facilitate smooth traffic movement.

Traffic marshals have been deployed by NHAI to guide vehicular movement. Also, cameras were installed at diversion locations.

According to the NHAI statement, this arrangement may continue for the next three months. Around three lakh vehicles use NH-48 everyday.

NHAI is constructing Dwarka Expressway to ease the ever-increasing traffic pressure, which will bypass NH-48 between Khrki Daula near Manesar and Shiv Murti near IGI airport.

Apart from reducing traffic congestion, the construction of Dwarka Expressway, which will have 8-lane structure along with India’s first 4km long 8-lane tunnel, will also help decrease vehicular pollution of Delhi-NCR and address valuable wastage of work hours.

Under the Bharat Mala Project, the National Highways Authority of India has started work on the Dwarka Expressway, which will witness the construction of two underpasses and an elevated section on the NH-48 that connects Delhi to Gurugram.