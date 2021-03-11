NHAI debars SNC Lavalin for two years

NHAI is in the process of finalising performance rating of consultants and contractors.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Wednesday said it has debarred SNC Lavalin Infrastructure (erstwhile SPAN Consultant) from engagement in future NHAI projects for two years.

“The firm was engaged for consultancy services for four laning of Parwanoo-Solan section in the state of Himachal Pradesh. However, it failed to deliver as per the contract provisions which led to loss of time and increased costs, besides litigation. A show-cause notice was served to the firm on account of deficient services in consultancy services for feasibility report for the project. However, the firm failed to respond to the same,” NHAI said in a statement.

Some major discrepancies in the consultancy services of the project included faulty alignment and inadequate provisions for protection of slopes after hill cutting resulted in damage to nearby buildings and delay in completion of the project resulting in toll loss.

NHAI is in the process of finalising performance rating of consultants and contractors. Rating of developed highways has already been released by NHAI. These ratings will also be considered in future bidding of projects.