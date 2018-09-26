New six-lane flyover for signal-free connectivity approved by DDA; here’s what it means

This proposed six-lane flyover is connected to existing ROB (road overbridge) near Shrestha Vihar Junction at southern side and near Vivek Vihar intersection at the northern side,” the DDA said in a statement.

The planning body of the DDA Tuesday approved a proposal for a six-lane flyover in the city that will make a stretch of road signal-free from a section of a national highway to the GT Road, officials said. The decision was approved by the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning & Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC) in its 57th Governing Body Meeting, held under the chairmanship of Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal.

"The proposed flyover will make road no. 56 signal-free, from NH-24 (Ghazipur intersection) to GT Road (Apsara border).

The proposed flyover will also ease local traffic in Vivek Vihar, Sunder Nagar, Ramprastha Colony, Anand Vihar and other nearby residential colonies, it said. A short-term traffic improvement plan for decongestion of Hardev Sahai Marg and Rani Jhansi Road, between Kashmere Gate and Panchkuian Marg T-Junction was also approved by the UTTIPEC.

“This proposal was conceived in two parts, i.e., from Kashmere Gate junction to Northern toe of Rani Jhansi flyover (Tis Hazari side) and another from the southern toe of Rani Jhansi Flyover (Filmistan side) to Panchkuian T-junction,” the DDA said. The PWD will obtain all necessary approvals and clearances from department concerned before implementation of the project, it said.