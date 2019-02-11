New six-lane bridge over Brahmaputra river! Travel from Guwahati to North Guwahati in just 15 minutes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of six-lane Bridge over the River Brahmaputra connecting Guwahati and North Guwahati on Saturday.

In a major push to infrastructure in the northeast and Assam, a six-lane bridge will come up over the Brahmaputra river in Guwahati. The bridge will connect Guwahati and North Guwahati. The length of the bridge will be 1600 metre with six-lane carriageway. The total cost of the project is estimated at 1,925 crore. The length of the main bridge is 1240 metre extra-dosed cable type with Y-arm of 360 metre. The starting point of the corridor will be at Bharalumukh on the south bank of the Brahmaputra. The culmination point will be at NH-31 near Gauripur Junction on North bank of the Brahmaputra. There will be an elevated three-lane road which will be laid along the river bank on the southern side, Assam government has said.

The bridge, once it is built, will reduce travel time from south bank to north bank Brahmaputra from 90 minutes to mere 15 minutes. The bridge will also play a pivotal role in reducing traffic congestion and controlling air pollution. The bridge will drive the growth of Assam State Capital Region which covers around 6,000 sq km area with Guwahati city as the epicentre.

Also Read: Upgrade for common man! Indian Railways to revamp 500 Mail/Express trains; replace 120 rakes with LHBs next FY

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of six-lane Bridge over the River Brahmaputra connecting Guwahati and North Guwahati on Saturday. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has hailed the bridge saying such projects will open new vistas of infrastructure development in Assam and hugely augment the petrochemical sector.

According to the Assam government, the bridge will help expand the Guwahati Metropolitan area and the city to the north bank. Access to the major landmarks of the city located at the north bank- like the National Law University of Assam, Indian Institute of Technology (Guwahati), AIIMS-Guwahati, Guwahati Bio Tech park, Industrial park, Sualkuchi (Silk Town) – will be much quicker and easier.