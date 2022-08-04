New plan to expand transportation to improve last mile connectivity in Delhi

With an aim to further improve public transportation in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on August 3, 2022, held a high-level meeting to expand bus connectivity through route rationalisation. According to PTI, among the steps that are part of the Delhi government’s bus route rationalisation plan include – providing buses in remote areas, reducing wait time for buses to five minutes, and feeder buses for last mile connectivity. Among those who were present at the meeting included Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and other senior officials of the state government.

During the meeting, the transport ministry presented a roadmap for the Route Rationalisation Study to the chief minister. The presentation suggested how bus services could be extended to uncovered areas of Delhi and also how residents of the national capital can travel from one part of the city to another in a cheaper, cost and time-effective manner.

A number of steps were discussed, including modes of transport like auto rikshaws, e-rikshaws, taxis, RTV, DMRC feeder routes, and international bus routes, among others. Discussions were also held on redrawing of city routes of DTC and cluster buses, interstate bus routes, and overall upgradation of infrastructure.

Among the ideas suggested include, connecting the 13 busiest transportation hubs in and near Delhi, which include major railway stations, Connaught Place, and ISBT, with the Delhi Central Business District with a 5-10 minute, frequent bus service. Discussions were also held on bus services in rural districts which still do not have public transport.

The Delhi government is looking to offer a feeder service for the last mile connectivity from metro stations, as also the enhancement of the national capital’s connectivity with the National Capital Region (NCR).

The commuters in the national capital are expected to have better commuting facilities if recommendations are brought into practice, as they will be able to access the bus service in a 15-minute window within a 500-metre radius.