New Development Bank may fund two road projects in Andhra Pradesh

The New Development Bank (NDB) has evinced interest to fund development projects in Andhra Pradesh capital Amaravati. The New Development Bank, formerly known as the BRICS Development Bank, is a multilateral development bank established by the BRICS nations. New Development Bank vice-president and cooperation officer Xian Zhu, executive assistant to vice-president Ningqian Zhang, and project financing officers Jianshiyao, Garvit Sah and Ninad Rajpurkar on Wednesday met Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and evinced interest to fund construction of Amaravati besides a few R&B projects.

As part of project proposal, the roads and buildings department has proposed two projects — AP Mandal connectivity and rural connectivity improvement project and AP roads and bridges construction project (APRBRP) to the NDB under externally-aided projects.