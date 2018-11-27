NBCC to soon complete 1100 km road work in Koraput: DGM

The road projects remained a non-starter for several years due to Maoist activities, DGM Rakesh Narayan Sinha said.

The NBCC will complete execution of 225 road projects covering over 1,100 km under the v in Maoist-hit areas of Koraput district in the current financial year, an official said.

“We are to execute about 255 rural road projects under PMGSY in the district and have completed 24 projects till date. The remaining projects are at various stages of completion. We are hopeful of completing those prior to March 31, 2019,” he said.

“Though all our road projects are in Maoist-hit blocks like Narayanpatna, Bandhugaon, Boipariguda, Lamataput, Nandapur and Laxmipur in the district, we are committed to work irrespective of geographical barriers and prevailing law and order situtions,” he told reporters Friday.

Koraput Collector K Sudarshan Chakravarthy said connectivity remained a major hindrance for development of the district. If the PMGSY projects and 29 bridges undertaken by NBCC are completed within the next four months, it would go a long way in facilitating development activities in interior areas.

Besides Koraput, the NBCC has undertaken PMGSY work with an estimated cost of Rs 1269 crore in Maoist-hit Sundergarh, Nuapada, Rayagada, Kalahandi and Kandhamal districts of the state, its Project Manager Dhruv Yadav said.