National Highway in Nagaland, Port connectivity highway in Kerala – Govt keeps promise of boosting India’s road infra

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has taken various initiatives to boost the road network across the country. In a bid to reach and connect the remotest part of the country, the government has taken several initiatives to augment the capacity of the National Highway infrastructure in India.

In this context, the government has recently announced the construction of a National Highway (NH) in Nagaland and the development of an NH in Kerala.

Nagaland

In Nagaland, the government has decided to build a national highway from Dimapur to Kohima (Package-II). The 14.71-kilometer-long highway is expected to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 339.55 crore. The construction of a four-lane road aims to improve the connectivity between the capital city and other major commercial centers in the state, thereby enabling faster movement of people and goods for growth and prosperity.

In a tweet, Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport and Highways said, “Our aim, under the leadership of the esteemed Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, is to deliver a road infrastructure that is both cost-effective and sustainable while adhering to strict timelines and uncompromising standards of quality.”

Kerala

In Kerala, the government has recently developed a four-lane highway connecting ICTT(International Container Transhipment Terminal)Vallarpadam with Kalamassery. The project involved the construction of a port connectivity highway, stretching 8.721 km through the backwaters of the Arabian Sea at Cochin, on reclaimed land.

The highway built at a total cost of Rs 571 crore links the North-South Corridor for freight movement to Cochin Port, thereby facilitating the transportation of goods. The highway also enhances the mobility of eight seashore villages and the region.

The development of National Highways (NH) plays a very significant role in social and economic development by enabling the smooth transportation of freight and passengers from one place to another.