Mumbai to Nagpur in 8 hours with super communication expressway on which fighter jets can land! 10 cool facts

Mumbai to Nagpur in just 8 hours via a new super expressway! Called the Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, a super communication expressway is expected to be ready by the end of 2020, states a ToI report. Currently, it takes anywhere between 14 to 15 hours to complete a journey between the two cities. According to the report, the land acquisition process for the project, worth Rs 55,000 crore, is almost complete. Moreover, with funding in place and the development work has begun on several stretches of the 701-km long Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg corridor. Radheshyam Mopalwar, MD of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) was quoted in the report saying that the corporation plans to commission the project by 2021. One of the major highlights of the expressway project is that it is a entirely greenfield in nature. A greenfield project is one which is built from scratch without removing any existing structure. Here are 10 things to know about the upcoming big infrastructure Mumbai-Nagpur super communication expressway project:

1) According to Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg project website, the Mumbai-Nagpur super communication expressway will bring down the Mumbai and Nagpur journey time to 8 hours; Mumbai to Aurangabad to 4 hours and Aurangabad to Nagpur to 4 hours.

2) The Mumbai-Nagpur super communication expressway will pass through 10 districts. These are; Thane, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Jalna, Aurangabad, Buldana, Washim, Amravati, Wardha and Nagpur. Not only will the super expressway connect Nagpur to Mumbai, but it will also provide direct connectivity to country’s largest container port – JNPT.

3) Having a width of 120 m with a central median of 22.5 m, the expressway will follow the international standards of design. It will include 8 lanes, 4 lanes on each side. Also, a provision has been made in the center of the expressway, in case there is a need to increase lanes on either side.

Mumbai-Nagpur expressway route map

4) The highway will include over 50 flyovers, over 24 interchanges, more than 5 tunnels, more than 400 vehicular and over 300 pedestrian underpasses at strategic locations.

5) The highway project has been envisioned as a “Zero Fatality Mahamarg”. Additionally, it will be provided with CCTV surveillance feature as well as free telephone booths at every 5 km in order to allow reporting in case of any emergency.

6) Other features of the expressway include; tunnel lighting, bridge beautification, extensive landscaping, improved street lighting, rain water harvesting and digital signage.

7) The Mumbai-Nagpur super communication expressway will also have the facility to be runway for fighter jets and aircraft in war-like situations and emergencies.

Mumbai-Nagpur expressway to link several tourist destinations

8) The entry and exit of the Mumbai-Nagpur super communication expressway will be managed via toll which will be charged on the basis of the distance travelled. The toll collection is expected to be automated.

9) Service roads on both sides will be connected with underpasses. The utility Mahamarg along the proposed expressway will have gas pipelines, electricity lines, OFC cables etc.

10) The Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg project, which is being implemented by MSRDC, aims at providing an impetus to the overall development of the state’s rural areas by attracting domestic as well as foreign investments. The Mumbai-Nagpur super communication expressway project, linking JNPT in Mumbai and MIHAN in Nagpur, will include a feeder network, connecting fourteen neighbouring districts to this highway.