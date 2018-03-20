Mumbai civic body selects bidders for coastal road project segments

The first package is from Priyadarshini Park to Baroda Palace (near Haji Ali)

The Rs 10,000-crore, eight-lane Mumbai coastal road project is making progress, with the nodal agency, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), selecting the bidders for the final round of evaluation for two of the three packages.

For both the first and second packages, there were three bidders. While L&T submitted a lone bid, HCC tied up with Hyundai Development Corporation and Soma Engineering tied up with China Gezhouba Group Company.

The first package is from Priyadarshini Park to Baroda Palace (near Haji Ali), while the second package runs from Baroda Palace to the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli sea-link.

The third package, which is called Package 4, is the starting point of the coastal road, beginning at Princess Street flyover on Marine Drive and up till Priyadarshini Park. The deadline for the submission of bids for this package

has been extended to March 22.

The total length of the coastal road on this southern stretch stre-tch is 10 km. Around 90 hectares will be reclaimed from the sea and a 70-hectare gre-en promenade is envisaged to be created. The project is targeted for completion by 2022.