​​ ​
  4. MSRTC’s big step for economic class – Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation to introduce non-AC sleeper buses

MSRTC’s big step for economic class – Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation to introduce non-AC sleeper buses

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) would soon introduce non-air conditioned sleeper buses for the economic class, Transport Minister Diwakar Raote said today.

By: | Mumbai | Published: April 12, 2018 10:06 PM
The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) would soon introduce non-air conditioned sleeper buses for the economic class, Transport Minister Diwakar Raote said today. The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) would soon introduce non-air conditioned sleeper buses for the economic class, Transport Minister Diwakar Raote said today.

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) would soon introduce non-air conditioned sleeper buses for the economic class, Transport Minister Diwakar Raote said today. “The MSRTC has received permission to run non-AC sleeper buses, especially for long-distance night journeys. The buses are being built at MSRTC’s workshops. They will join the fleet after tests,” he said.

Explaining the need to roll out non-AC buses, the minister said that passengers have to either travel sitting in non-sleeper buses during the night journey or they have to opt for private transportation, which is costlier. “The state had launched more AC buses as well but the ticket price is an issue. To overcome it, the corporation is going to introduce non-AC sleeper buses,” said Raote.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. K K
    Apr 12, 2018 at 11:29 pm
    Only a hand full might be debating the price rise in rails and roads inspite being unhappy with the quality of service provided for the price, so private Buses have taken a major chunk of profit, if private railways are allowed they will also take a major profit share of rails. Govt is making a hue haa abt everything but not even 10 of population are experiencing the supposed so cld good change that has happened. If Malaysia or Japan is given permission to develop rails over the entire coastline from Gujarat to Mumbai to Kanyakumari, people will realise what potential India has, we will get quality and they will earn huge without pinching our pockets. It's the corruption that pushes India to bottom, no matter which Govt or person is in power, Atalji is an exception. No wonder USA companies don't take up any BOT BOOT or any contracts in India, infact India is blacklisted by USA companies.
    Reply

    Go to Top