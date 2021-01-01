Motor vehicle users, note! Implementation of FASTag is mandatory from New Year Day; details

In a recent statement, the ministry clarified that this Central Motor Vehicle Rule stands in force as it is.

Motor vehicle users, start your New Year with mandatory FASTags! The fitment of FASTags has been mandated by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways with effect from 1 January 2021. The FASTags are compulsory for motor vehicles of M and N categories that are sold before 1 December 2017. Category ‘M’ of motor vehicles stands for a motor vehicle with at least four wheels that are used for carrying passengers. While Category ‘N’ of motor vehicles stands for a motor vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying goods. In addition to goods the Category ‘N’ motor vehicles may also carry persons, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. In a recent statement, the ministry clarified that this Central Motor Vehicle Rule stands in force as it is.

According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, at hybrid lanes of fee plazas on National Highways, however, motor vehicle users can make the fee payment through FASTag and also through cash till 15 February 2021. Moreover, the ministry further stated that in FASTag lanes of toll plazas, payment of fees will continue to be only through FASTag. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has clarified that from 1 January 2021 onwards, it is committed to the implementation of 100 per cent e-tolling at toll plazas, mandated under Central Motor Vehicles (CMV) Rules, as amended.

By using FASTags, vehicles can drive through toll plazas without stopping. The vehicle owners are required to recharge/top up the FASTag if it is linked to a prepaid account such as a debit card, credit card or a wallet. If the FASTag is linked to the savings account of the owner, then the amount will get deducted automatically after the balance goes below a pre-defined threshold. When the vehicle crosses the toll plaza, the vehicle owner gets an SMS alert on the deduction of the toll fee.