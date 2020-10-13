  • MORE MARKET STATS

Modi govt’s massive infra boost for Kerala! Highway projects worth over Rs 12,000 crore get kickstart

By: |
October 13, 2020 4:44 PM

Today, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation stone of seven highway projects in Kerala.

These seven highway projects are worth Rs 11,571 crore.

Higways on fast lane in Kerala! In the coming years, the state of Kerala will get a major infrastructure upgrade as various highway projects will be developed for better connectivity. Today, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation stone of seven highway projects in Kerala. These seven highway projects are worth Rs 11,571 crore. Apart from these highway projects, the minister also inaugurated the 27 km long highway from Kazhakoottam to Mukkola, built at a cost of Rs 1,121 crore. Following are the highway projects along with their details, for which the Road Transport and Highways Minister laid the foundation stone today:

  • Six laning of Thalapady from Km 17.200 to Changala Km 57.200 (a total of 39 kilometres) of National Highway – 66 (old NH – 17), which will be done at a cost of Rs 1981.07 crore
  • Six laning of Changala from Km 57.200 to Neleshwaram Km 95.650 (a total of 37.27 kilometres) of National Highway – 66 (old NH – 17), which will be done at a cost of Rs 1746.45 crore
  • Six laning of Neleshwaram town to Thalipparamba from Km 96.450 to Km 137.900 (a total of 40.11 kilometres) of National Highway – 66 (old NH – 17), which will be done at a cost of Rs 3041.65 crore
  • Six laning of Thalipparamba to Muzhapilangad from Km 137.900 to Km 170.600 (a total of 29.95 kilometres) of National Highway – 66 (old NH – 17), which will be done at a cost of Rs 2714.6 crore
  • Six laning of Paloli Palam as well as Moodadi Bridge along with allied works on National Highway – 66 (a total of 2.1 kilometres), which will be done at a cost of Rs 210.21 crore
  • Six laning of Kozhikode Bypass from km 230.400 to km 258.800 (a total of 28.4 kilometres) on National Highway – 66 (old NH – 17), which will be done at a cost of Rs 1853.42 crore
  • A 0.30 km long High Level Bridge over the river Cheruthoni at km 32/500 on National Highway – 185, will be constructed at a cost of Rs 23.83 crore

