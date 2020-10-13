Modi govt’s massive infra boost for Kerala! Highway projects worth over Rs 12,000 crore get kickstart

These seven highway projects are worth Rs 11,571 crore.

Higways on fast lane in Kerala! In the coming years, the state of Kerala will get a major infrastructure upgrade as various highway projects will be developed for better connectivity. Today, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation stone of seven highway projects in Kerala. These seven highway projects are worth Rs 11,571 crore. Apart from these highway projects, the minister also inaugurated the 27 km long highway from Kazhakoottam to Mukkola, built at a cost of Rs 1,121 crore. Following are the highway projects along with their details, for which the Road Transport and Highways Minister laid the foundation stone today: