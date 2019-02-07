Modi government’s big boost for Ayodhya-Kashi! Gadkari to lay foundation stones for important highway projects

Union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari.

The Narendra Modi government will make its final push to develop important religious circuits in Uttar Pradesh before the model code of conduct for Lok Sabha elections kicks in next month. Transport minister Nitin Gadkari will lay foundation stones for 5 national highway projects in Ayodhya on Friday that will improve connectivity between Ayodhya, Prayag, Kashi and Chitrakoot. Given the importance of Ayodhya as a tourist circuit for hundreds of millions of Indians, these projects will also include Ram Van Gaman Marg and Ayodhya’s 84 Kosi Parikrama.

Foundation stones for total five projects worth Rs 7,195 crore, having a total length of 632 kilometers will be laid by Nitin Gadkari with the aim to provide better connectivity and facilities to tourists and pilgrims who come to the ancient cities of Ayodhya, Prayag, Kashi and Chitrakoot located in Bundelkhand region of India’s most populous state. These highway projects will establish direct connectivity from Ayodhya to another important Vaishnavite pilgrim centre Chitrakoot, where Lord Ram said to have spent more than 11 years of his 14 years in exile. The 84 Kosi Parikrama Marg will ease the movement of pilgrims around Ayodhya.

A Ring Road for Ayodhya

A ring road around the ancient Ayodhya city will reduce the traffic congestion and reduce the pollution level. All these projects are aimed at facilitating tourists and pilgrims in two most ancient religious cities in the country – Ayodhya and Varanasi, Lok Sabha constituency represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The projects also include beautification of Ayodhya section of Lucknow-Ayodhya highway at a cost of Rs 55 crore and four-laning of Ayodhya-Akbarpur section of the Ayodhya-Varanasi highway at a cost of Rs 1,081 crore,

While construction of the 46 kilometres long 4 lane Ayodhya ring road will cost of Rs 1,289 crore, construction of 44 kilometer long Mohanganj-Shringverpur section of the Ram Van Gaman Marg will cost Rs 478 crore. The construction of the 91 km Bikapur-Rudauli-Murtihanghat section of Ayodhya’s 84 Kosi Parikrama Marg will cost Rs 896 crore.