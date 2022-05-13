Modi Government aims to construct 18,000 km of National Highways in 2022-23: Gadkari

National Highways Construction: The Modi government is all set to expand the national highway network across the country. Recently, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said to fulfil the ambitions of New India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is committed to expanding the National Highway (NH) network across the country with an aim of constructing 18,000 kilometres of National Highways in the financial year 2022-23. This ambitious target would be achieved at a record speed of 50 kilometres per day, the ministry said.

In a tweet, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways said that the overall target of his ministry is to develop two lakh kilometres of the National Highway Network by the year 2025. Gadkari further emphasized the developing World Class Road Infrastructure in a time bound and target oriented way as it is essential as the road infrastructure is the ‘Atma’ of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

According to a PTI report, the country’s national highway construction slowed to 28.64 kilometres a day in the financial year 2021-22 due to the COVID-19 pandemic related disruptions and also because of a longer-than-usual monsoon in some parts of the country. The pace of the construction of national highways in the country had touched a record 37 kilometres per day in the financial year 2020-21. It further stated that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), as well as the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), are primarily responsible for the development of national highway and expressway projects across the country.

Meanwhile, Gadkari has recently stressed on sensitization of stake holders for collectively addressing issues regarding Road Safety. According to the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, road safety is a very serious issue and for road accidents, there should be zero tolerance.