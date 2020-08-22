MEIL is lowest bidder for Zojila Pass tunnel

The first section will consist of construction of 18.5-km road.

Megha Engineering and Infrastructure (MEIL) on Friday said it has emerged as the lowest bidder for constructing the Zojila Pass tunnel in Jammu Kashmir-Ladakh, quoting Rs 4,509 crore. “National Highways and Industrial Development Corporation (NHIDCL) opened the bids on Friday and MEIL topped the list by quoting less than other companies. The project is to be constructed in two divisions in two sections of about 33 kms,” the company said in a release.

The first section will consist of construction of 18.5-km road. In the second section, the Zojila tunnel is to be built in the shape of a horseshoe of 14.15 km as a two-road lane of 9.5 meters wide and 7.57 meters high.