Massive infra boost in Bihar! Take a look at all the National Highway projects launched by Nitin Gadkari today

The highway projects aim to give a boost to the state’s overall infrastructure. (representational image)

Big highway projects to boost Bihar’s infrastructure! Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for as many as 16 National Highways (NH) projects in Chhapra and Madhepura, Bihar today, worth Rs 6,943.04 crore. Other than introducing new NH projects, the minister also launched several projects under Namami Gange programme at a cost of Rs 2,826 crore. All these projects aim to give a boost to the state’s overall infrastructure. Here is a look at all the National Highway projects launched in Bihar today by Nitin Gadkari: