Massive infra boost in Bihar! Take a look at all the National Highway projects launched by Nitin Gadkari today

By: | Published: February 28, 2019 4:26 PM

Nitin Gadkari has inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for as many as 16 National Highways (NH) projects in Chhapra and Madhepura, Bihar today, worth Rs 6,943.04 crore.

The highway projects aim to give a boost to the state’s overall infrastructure. (representational image)

Big highway projects to boost Bihar’s infrastructure! Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for as many as 16 National Highways (NH) projects in Chhapra and Madhepura, Bihar today, worth Rs 6,943.04 crore. Other than introducing new NH projects, the minister also launched several projects under Namami Gange programme at a cost of Rs 2,826 crore. All these projects aim to give a boost to the state’s overall infrastructure. Here is a look at all the National Highway projects launched in Bihar today by Nitin Gadkari:

  • In Chhapra, Gadkari inaugurated the 2-laning with paved shoulders of 155 km long stretch, connecting Anishabad-Aurangabad-Hariharganj on NH-98. The project is worth Rs 738.5 crore.
  • Another NH project in Chhapra includes 2-laning with paved shoulders of 73 km long stretch from Chhapra to Revaghat and Muzaffarpur on NH-102. The project has been developed at a cost of Rs 398 crore.
  • Foundation stone will be laid for 4-laning of 49 km long Narainpur to Purnia road on NH-131 (A). The development of the project will cost Rs 1269 crore.
  • At a cost of Rs 129.2 crore, a flyover will be constructed in Kishanganj on NH-31.
  • 2-laning with paved shoulders of 64.2 km long road on NH-527 (C) linking Majhauli to Charaut will be carried out at a cost of Rs 537.17 crore.
  • 2-laning with paved shoulders of 15 km long road from Pokhrauni to Rampatti on NH 527 and 527(A) will be done at a cost of Rs 197 crore.
  • 2-laning with paved shoulders of 39.14 km long road from Bakaur to Parsarma to Bangaon to Bariyahi and Mahishi on NH 527 (A) and NH 327 (K) will be carried out at a cost of Rs 357 crore.
  • 2-laning with paved shoulders of 14.51 km road connecting Khoripatar to Mohammadpur, along with an approach road and Mungerghat ROB on NH-333 (B), worth Rs 228 crore, will be developed.
  • 2-laning with paved shoulders of 37 km road linking Chakiya to Bergania on newly declared NH under Bharatmala project will be developed at a cost of Rs 545 crore.
  • 2-laning with paved shoulders of 35 km long road connecting Sahjitpur-Khoripakar-Mahammadpur on NH 101, worth Rs 170.6 crore be developed.
  • At Madhepura, foundation stone has been laid for 2-laning with paved shoulders of 47.75 km long road from Umagaon to Basopatti and Kalwahi on NH-227 (L) as well as from Saharghat to Benipatti to Rahika stretch on NH-227 (J), worth Rs 407.28 crore.
  • 2-laning with paved shoulders of 26.04 km long road, linking Bideshwarsthan to Bheja on NH-527 (A) will be carried out at a cost of Rs 337 crore.
  • 2-laning with paved shoulders of 90 km long road connecting Maheshkhoot to Saharsa and Madhepura on NH-107 will be done at a cost of Rs 645 crore.
  • At a cost of Rs 984.29 crore, a 10.2 km long bridge will be constructed along with an approach road on Kosi river between Bheja and Bakor on NH-527 (A).

