Massive infra boost! Check these 22 upcoming Greenfield projects under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase 1

Under the Modi government’s Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase I, a total of 571 infra projects with an aggregate length of 19,785 kilometres and a cost of Rs 593,820 crore have been approved till now, while as many as 536 projects with an aggregate 18,782 kilometres’ length and a total cost of Rs 533,076 crore have been awarded. Under Pariyojana’s Phase – I, the government plans to develop as many as 22 Greenfield Expressways as well as Access Controlled Corridors. These 22 Greenfield projects of 8,000 kilometres’ length are expected to cost an amount of Rs 3.26 Lakh crore. Following are the upcoming 22 Greenfield projects:

1) a- Delhi-Vadodara Expressway: This corridor is 845 kilometres long, which is being developed at a cost of Rs 42,165 crore.

1) b- Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway: This is 446 kilometres long corridor, being built at a cost of Rs 45,835 crore in total.

1) c- Delhi-Faridabad-Sohna: This is a 60 kilometres spur to the Delhi-Mumbai highway Stretch, which has been already awarded and is to be developed at Rs 5,333 crore cost.

2) Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway: This is 109 kilometres long and has already been awarded. The project is being constructed at a total cost of Rs 4,192 crore.

3) Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway: The 672 kilometres long highway is being constructed at a cost of Rs 37,775 crore.

4) Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway: This 262 kilometres long Expressway will be developed at a cost of Rs 15,176 crore.

5) Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway: The 63 kilometres long Expressway will be constructed at Rs 4,183 crore cost.

6) Ambala-Kotputli Corridor: The 313 kilometres long Ambala – Kotputli corridor is awarded at Rs 11,375 crore cost.

7) Chennai-Salem Corridor: This 277 kilometre long flagship, access-controlled corridor from Chennai to Salem, will be developed at a cost of Rs 9,681 crore.

8) Amritsar-Bhatinda-Jamnagar Corridor: The 917 kilometre long section of the 1,224 kilometre long Amritsar-Bhatinda Jamnagar corridor will be developed at a cost of Rs 22,543 crore.

9) Durg-Raipur-Arang Corridor: This 92 kilometre long corridor will be developed at a cost of Rs 2,689 crore.

10) Raipur-Vishakhapatnam Corridor: The 465 kilometres long corridor will be developed at a cost of Rs 14,695 crore.

11) Chitoor-Thatchur Corridor: This 116 kilometres long corridor is to be constructed at a total capital cost of Rs 3,997 crore.

12) Urban Extension Road II: The 75 kilometres long UER II is planned to be developed at a cost of Rs 7,495 crore.

13) Delhi-Dehradun Corridor: The project is to be developed as part of the 210 kilometre long corridor, with 169 kilometres of Greenfield section, the corridor is being constructed at Rs 10,294 crore.

14) Bengaluru-Satellite Ring Road: This 281 km road is to be constructed at a cost of Rs 14,337 crore.

15) Surat-Ahmednagar Solapur: The 641 kilometre long corridor is constructed at a total cost of Rs 28,212 crore.

16) Solapur-Kurnool Corridor: This 335 kilometre long corridor is likely to be built at a total capital cost of Rs 12,859 crore.

17) Kharagpur-Siliguri (Till Morgram): This 235 kilometres long corridor is expected to be constructed at a cost of Rs 5,671 crore.

18) Indore-Hyderabad Corridor: The 687 kilometres long corridor is expected to be constructed at Rs 15,014 crore cost.

19) Hyderabad (Suryapet)-Vishakhapatnam (Devarpalle) Corridor: The 222 kilometres corridor is likely to be developed at a cost of Rs 5,583 crore.

20) Kota–Indore (Garoth – Ujjain): This 135 kilometres long corridor is expected to be developed at cost of Rs 1,887 crore.

21) Hyderabad-Raipur Corridor: This 330 kilometres long corridor is expected to be constructed at a cost of Rs 8,737 crore.

22) Nagpur-Vijayawada Corridor: This is 405 km long access-controlled stretch, which is planned to be developed at an overall capital cost of Rs 14,666 crore.