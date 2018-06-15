Mandovi bridge: 100% ‘Make in India’ project to be inaugurated soon; big relief for Goa-Mumbai commuters

The much-awaited third cable-stayed bridge, which is being constructed across river Mandovi at Panaji in Goa is all set to be completed. (image source: GSIDC)

Infrastructure boost for Goa under PM Modi’s Make in India! The much-awaited third cable-stayed bridge, which is being constructed across river Mandovi at Panaji in Goa is all set to be completed. According to the Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who heads the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the third cable-stayed bridge over river Mandovi is being developed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious Make in India initiative. In a tweet, the Union Minister said that after the completion of the third Mandovi bridge, people travelling between Goa and Mumbai will get great relief and also the traffic will be reduced. Nitin Gadkari has said that 85% of the bridge work is complete. The bridge, which is said to be 100% ‘Make in India’ aims to connect Goa’s capital Panaji to Porvorim.

The total length of the third cable-stayed Mandovi bridge is 4.2 km and the bridge is 21 m wide. Also, the project is being developed into a four-lane bridge. The third cable-stayed Mandovi bridge is being constructed by Larsen and Toubro (L&T). According to a TOI report, earlier this year, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar announced that the third Mandovi bridge would be completed by July and that PM Narendra Modi would inaugurate the bridge in August. The report quoted Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (GSIDC) Vice-Chairman Sidharth Kuncalienkar saying that PM Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the third Mandovi bridge.

The project, which has missed some deadlines, is worth appropriately Rs 500 crore. Reports suggest that the bridge will have around 40 cables anchoring the segments to the four pylons in the river bed. There are also plans to beautify the area below the bridge spans. Reports suggest that gardens and parking space are being considered as well.