Lucknow-Agra Expressway: No more over-speeding! E-challans to be issued if journey is completed under 3 hours

E-challans will be issued to vehicles completing the journey between both the cities in less than a duration of three hours (Representational image)

Lucknow-Agra Expressway: Big move by Uttar Pradesh government! In a bid to prevent road accidents caused by over-speeding of vehicles on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway, the state government of Uttar Pradesh has come up with a unique idea. Under this new initiative, e-challans will be issued to vehicles completing the journey between both the cities in less than a duration of three hours, according to an IE report.

The Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has recently issued a statement, stating that to keep a record of the vehicle’s exit and entry times, arrangements have been made at the Lucknow-Agra Expressway toll plaza – at Agra (21 km) and Lucknow (290 km). The step has been taken in order to monitor the travel time of vehicles.

According to sources quoted in the report, a total of 25 e-challans were issued on the first day of the implementation of this move. As per data provided by UPEIDA, since August 2017, over 1,900 accidents have taken place and more than 240 people have been killed in mishaps on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway.

UPEIDA Chief Executive Officer Awanish Awasthi was quoted in the report saying that the service is being stated on the two toll plazas. The modern equipment installed on these plazas will take photos and data, and thus, e-challans would be issued with e-mails being sent to the offices of SP (Traffic) in Lucknow and Agra.

According to the report, the distance between the two toll plazas is approximately 300 km, and while the speed limit for cars is 100 kmph, the speed limit is 60 kmph for heavier vehicles like trucks and buses. According to Awasthi, the biggest problem that is faced by them is drivers falling asleep while driving. However, the authority is now dealing with overspeeding. Soon, steps will be taken in that direction too, he added.