Less traffic trouble for Haryana! New elevated highway to connect Gurugram’s Sohna road to Badshahpur

Once the highway is opened to the public, the traffic jam problem between Subhash Chowk and Badshahpur village will be resolved. (representative image)

The city of Gurugram in Haryana is all set see this infrastructure boost! In a bid to provide better connectivity to travellers between Gurugram’s Sohna road and Badshahpur village in Haryana, the work on the Badshahpur elevated highway is all set to start by September 21, 2018. The big announcement was recently made by Haryana’s Public Works and Development Minister Rao Narbir Singh in Badshahpur village, while addressing the crowd after laying the foundation stone for the building of a “chaupal”, according to an IE report.

According to officials, who were quoted in the report, the highway project, which is estimated to cost Rs 1,385 crore is likely to benefit travellers by reducing the travel time between Rajiv Chowk and Badshahpur to just 8 to 10 minutes. At present, it takes nearly 20 minutes, and sometimes it also takes around half an hour to cross the 6 km long stretch, the report stated.

Rao Narbir Singh was quoted in the report saying that the machines that are required for the construction of the highway, which will start at Subhash Chowk and will extend up to the other side of Badshahpur village, have arrived. He further sais that the construction work for the highway will begin by September 21, 2018. The Public Works and Development Minister also said that the construction work of the highway is expected to be completed before the assembly elections next year. Singh further added that once the highway is opened to the public, the traffic jam problem between Subhash Chowk and Badshahpur village will be resolved.

Initially, the highway was planned to be 5 km long and it was meant to begin from Vatika Chowk, but after discussions, the intended route of the highway was altered to extend it by one kilometre, the report stated.