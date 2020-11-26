  • MORE MARKET STATS

L&T to construct India’s longest river bridge; Will connect Assam and Meghalaya across Brahmaputra river

November 26, 2020 5:02 PM

The longest river bridge will have huge strategic relevance as it is expected to improve the connectivity of the North Eastern states with the rest of the nation.

The bridge will be 19 km long and will be built along National Highway 127-B. (pti)

Dhubri-Phulbari Bridge: In the coming years, Northeast India to boast the country’s longest river bridge. Recently, a large contract has been secured by L&T Construction, the construction arm of Larsen & Toubro, to build the country’s longest road bridge across the river Brahmaputra, connecting Dhubri in the state of Assam to Phulbari in the state of Meghalaya. The bridge will be 19 km long and will be built along National Highway 127-B. According to L&T, the project will feature a Navigation Bridge, which will be 12.625 km long, approach viaduct of 3.5 km length on the Dhubri side and approach viaduct of 2.2 km length on the Phulbari side, connected with approach roads as well as interchanges on both sides.

According to L&T, India’s longest river bridge will have huge strategic relevance as it is expected to improve the connectivity of the North Eastern states with the rest of the nation. Besides, a crucial link will be established by the bridge between Assam and Meghalaya by drastically reducing the distance between the two North East states by a distance of 250 km. At present, to travel between Dhubri in Assam and Phulbari in Meghalaya, it takes up to 2.5 hours by ferry.

According to S V Desai, Whole Time Director and Senior Executive Vice President (Civil Infrastructure) Larsen & Toubro, the longest river bridge project is extremely challenging. He further thanked National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited for reposing confidence in the company’s capability to develop such a defining piece of infrastructure. While elaborating on the significance of the project, Desai said the Dhubri-Phulbari Bridge will be an important passage for offering easier access to the North Eastern international borders. Additionally, the big infra project will provide a huge fillip to the region’s trade and commerce for the accelerated development of all the states of North East India especially the states of Tripura, Meghalaya, Assam, and the Barak Valley, he added.

