Kartarpur Corridor project: 4-lane highway linking Gurdaspur-Pakistan for devotees to be ready by September

Kartarpur Corridor’s artistic impression (MEA spokesperson’s twitter handle)

Kartarpur Sahib Corridor: India-Pakistan’s ‘Corridor of Peace’ is going to be ready soon! A four-lane highway linking the Gurdaspur-Amritsar road to the international border for Kartarpur Sahib gurudwara in Pakistan will be ready by the month of September this year, according to a recent PTI report. The construction work on the four-lane highway towards the international border is progressing in full swing and half of the work of the entire corridor’s project is already complete, according to the official statement quoted in the report.

The Kartarpur corridor has been proposed between the neighboring nations of India and Pakistan, connecting the Sikh shrines of Dada Baba Nanak Sahib located in Gurdaspur, India and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Kartarpur, Pakistan. The corridor will facilitate visa-free travel of the Indian Sikh pilgrims, who will just have to obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib.

The 4.19 km-long four-lane highway is being built at a cost of Rs 120 crore. The Central government had approved the development of the Karatarpur Sahib corridor project last year, on November 22. The foundation stone for the corridor project was laid by Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu on November 26. The land acquisition process for the corridor project was initiated on January 14 this year and concluded on May 21.

According to the report, the construction of the bridge substructure, including its piling and pile caps has been completed on the Indian side of the corridor, and the works of casting piers as well as piers caps is under progress along with the girder casting work. Regarding the construction of the corridor, three technical level talks have been held with the Pakistani technical team so far, in order to discuss the issues related to this project such as zero point coordinates, width of bridge at zero point and finished road level

During the discussions on technical issues, the Pakistani authorities were also informed about the fact that India was building the bridge on the Ravi Creek across the Indian side of the international border and requested the Pakistani authorities to construct a bridge on the Budhi Ravi Channel, which falls in the Pakistan area.

But the Pakistani authorities had initially proposed a road on embankment and later on, the proposed causeway. However these alternative ways were not acceptable to the Indian officials, as it would pose danger towards the habitation on India’s side in case of floods. Moreover, the road built would not have been an all-weather resistant one.