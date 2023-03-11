Karnataka admin issues traffic advisory ahead of Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway inauguration – Know alternate routes and other details here

In view of the inauguration of the much-awaited Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, Karnataka’s Mandya district administration has issued a traffic advisory. According to the advisory, the traffic on the roads has been diverted to other routes for 12 hours between 06:00 am to 06:00 pm. The expressway will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

The traffic advisory aims to avoid traffic jams and the safety and security of the Prime Minister. In a tweet, Yatish N, Superintendent of Police (SP), Mandya District, said, “Copy of the order issued by the Hon’ble District Collector to change the route of all types of vehicles from 06-00 AM to 06-00 PM on 12-03-2023 due to the arrival of the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India at Mandya Nagar and Maddur for the security of the dignitaries.”

Know the alternate routes:-

The vehicles going toward Bengaluru from Mysuru via Mandya have to take the Mysuru-Bannur-Kirugavalu-Halaguru-Kanakapura-Bengaluru road. The vehicles moving Mysuru – Mandya – Tumakuru have to take the Mysuru-Srirangapatna-Pandavapura-Nagamangala-Bellur cross-Tumakuru road. The vehicles going Tumakuru – Mandya – Mysuru have to take the Tumakuru-Bellur cross-Nagamangala-Pandavapura-Srirangapatna-Mysuru road. The vehicles going directly from Bengaluru to Mysuru, have to take the Bengaluru-Channapatna-Halaguru-Malavalli-Kirugavalu-Halaguru-Bannur-Mysuru road. The vehicles heading towards MM hills from Bengaluru via Maddur, have to take the Bengaluru-Halaguru-Malavalli-Kollegala-MM hills road.

About Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway:-

The 118 km long expressway project has been built at a cost of more than Rs 8,400 crores. It will boost the socio-economic development of the surrounding regions. It will also ease the traffic congestion in the area and also improve tourism. The expressway will provide direct connectivity to several regions such as – Shrirangpatna, Coorg, Ooty, and Kerala. On Saturday, the Prime Minister called the expressway “Karnataka’s growth trajectory”. In a tweet, the PM said, “An important connectivity project which will contribute to Karnataka’s growth trajectory.”