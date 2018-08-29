Jammu Srinagar highway: Amid road widening, one-way traffic open for heavy vehicles

The nearly 300 km-long highway is the lifeline of supplies for the landlocked Valley and the Ladakh region of the state. (Representative image: PTI)

Heavy vehicular traffic on the strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway will be allowed only from Srinagar to Jammu on Wednesday, officials said. “Keeping the condition of the road in consideration, as it has narrowed down at a number of places because of the widening process going on, especially in the Ramban district, no heavy vehicle will be allowed to move from Jammu to Srinagar today (Wednesday),” a statement from the State Traffic Department said here.

Light motor vehicles will, however, be allowed to move from both sides. As the weather along the highway is cloudy, the officials said that the intending travellers should contact Traffic Police control rooms to find out the latest status of the highway. The nearly 300 km-long highway is the lifeline of supplies for the landlocked Valley and the Ladakh region of the state.