NHEV ties up with UNL Global to geofence Jaipur-Delhi-Agra E-Highway

The Jaipur-Delhi-Agra E-Highway will be geofenced to allow electric vehicles on the route run on a theft-proof relay model. A similar model exists in Goa and several countries in Europe to enable tourists to get cars without any drivers.

In a similar manner, tourists on the Jaipur-Delhi-Agra E-Highway will be able to avail themselves of the facility with electric vehicles.

National Highways for EV (NHEV) has tied up with several geospatial tech companies to make the highway theft proof and under 24×7 breakdown service surveillance. The geofencing work has already begun. UNL Global has collaborated with NHEV to take part in the pilot to make the E-Highway geofenced and complete. It aims to complete the work by year end and add a state-of-the-art EV-ready infrastructure for the ever-growing number of e-vehicles on the expressway.

UNL is a next-gen smart micro-location and mapping platform, building the Internet of Places. UNL enables businesses to create Virtual Private Maps at the push of a button and tap into mapping, location and data tools to build highly scalable location-based application.

NHEV Project Director Abhijeet Sinha said: “As India forges ahead with an ambitious plan to achieve clean and green surface transport, and provide world-class facilities to the e-highway users, NHEV’s association with UNL is bound to unlock the potential of the best available technology and services to the Indian customer.”

“UNL is building the Internet of Places – a digital 1:1 geo-data twin to transform places into the next digital platform, enabling us to interact with stations, vehicles, Road Side Assistance (RSA) services in real time. This will allow us to bring forward a new generation of hyper local services, from e-commerce and last-mile delivery to smart mobility and autonomous solutions.”

Speaking on the project, UNL Global Founder and CEO Xander Van Der Heijden said: “We give every location a unique verifiable digital address — a UNL geoID. On ground, indoor or up in elevation, the UNL geoIDs can address locations with a micro-precision of up to 1x1cm².”

“Our grid introduces a standardized approach to the way we store, manage, update and share hyperlocal data across platforms that is more cost and time efficient.”