IRB Infra subsidiary bags Rs 2,043-crore road project from NHAI

IRB Infrastructure Developers, on Thursday, said its subsidiary has won a road project worth Rs 2,043 crore from state-run NHAI in Gujarat.

“VK 1 Expressway Pvt Ltd – a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has now executed concession agreement with NHAI for the project of eight lane Vadodara Kim expressway from 355 to 378.740 km (Padra to Vadodara section of Vadodara Mumbai expressway) in Gujarat,” IRB Infrastructure Developers said in a BSE filing.

The company said the bid project cost is Rs 2,043 crore. Shares of the company were trading 0.12 per cent lower at Rs 259.20 on the BSE.