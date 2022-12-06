IRB Infra, InvIT arm toll receipts soar in November

IRB Infrastructure Developers and its private InvIT arm — IRB Infrastructure Trust — have collectively reported a 39% year-on-year increase in the toll collection in November across all projects under them.

In its filing to the exchanges, the company reported that toll collection in November stood at Rs 365.95 crores against Rs 262.81 crore a year ago.

Commenting on this, Virendra D Mhaiskar, chairman & managing director, IRB Infrastructure Developers, said, “The increase in toll collection reflects continued robustness in traffic growth across all projects, in all vehicle categories, which is in line with the macro-economic indicators. This also demonstrates that all our projects are the part of important economic corridors of the nation.”

He further added, “With inflationary concerns gradually easing, traffic has remained strong and grown on month to month basis.”