Intra-state e-way bill for two states, five Union Territories from today

The government will introduce intra-state e-way bill for two states and five Union Territories (UTs) from Friday. The remaining states — Chhattisgarh, Goa, J&K, Mizoram, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Delhi — would be brought in the system from June 3 to cover the entire country.

The states and UTs being brought into the system for intra-state e-way bills include Maharashtra, Manipur, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu and Lakshadweep.

E-way bills is a mechanism to track cargo movements across as well as within state borders if the consignment is worth over Rs 50,000. The system is expected to plug revenue leakages, especially in business-to-consumer (B2C) transactions.

The generation of e-way bills for inter-state movement had been made mandatory on April 1. Since then, the government has notified some states/UTs in batches every week to make generation of intra-state e-way bill mandatory.

“E-way bills are getting generated successfully, and till May 23, more than five crore and thirty lakh e-way bills have been successfully generated which include more than one crore and sixty lakh e-way bills for intra-state movement of goods,” the government said in a statement.

It said the system is working smoothly, and is generating an average of twelve lakh e-way bills daily.