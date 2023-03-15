Infrastructure projects along border with China on ‘top priority’ for govt – All you need to know

The government is intensifying the pace of all pending infrastructure projects on “top priority” along the northern border areas. The moves come following a high-level meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday in New Delhi. Singh reviewed the construction of various projects along the China border.

The high-level meeting was attended by Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh, Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami and Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Brig (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd). The senior officials of the concerned ministries also attended the meeting.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence said, “to fast-track the pending projects, it has been decided to set up a committee of Secretaries which will meet at frequent intervals.” Following the standoff at the eastern Ladakh border, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has stepped up the efforts to build roads, tunnels, bridges etc along the nearly 3,488 km long international border with China.

In the Union Budget 2023-24, the capital outlay for the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has been increased to Rs 5,000 crore. In the 2022-23 fiscal year, the BRO has received an allotment of Rs 3,500 crore.

Meanwhile, to develop the infrastructure in border villages, the government has launched the ‘Vibrant Villages Programme.’ It is a centrally sponsored scheme for the development of the villages in 46 border blocks of 19 districts in four states and one UT. These are – Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, and Ladakh (UT). In Arunachal Pradesh, the government will develop 455 villages, while in Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, and Ladakh, a total of 75, 46, 51 and 35 respectively. The government has allocated a fund of Rs 4,800 crores for FY 2022-23 to 2025-26.